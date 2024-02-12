Hypocrisy? US President Joe Biden joins TikTok to power re-election campaign

In order to give a fillip to his re-election campaign, US President Joe Biden on Sunday (Feb 11) joined the Chinese short-content video-sharing platform TikTok by posting a 26-second video.

Biden's account bio declared "Grows the economy" while the video was captioned as saying "lol hey guys". In the video, Biden can be seen playing a light-hearted, rapid-fire game with questions ranging from politics to the Super Bowl.

Questioned if there was a secret plot to rig the Super Bowl so that Taylor Swift, currently dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, could use her fame to endorse Biden, the Democrat leader leaned into the conspiracy theory.

"I'd get in trouble if I told you," Biden said.

Notably, the account is run under the name Team Biden-Harris, referring to the re-election effort of the Democrat top team. The TikTok account will be getting the same updates from the Biden team as it does on other social channels including Threads, Instagram, Facebook, X and Truth Social, according to campaign advisers.

But...hypocrisy?

Biden joining the social media platform comes in the backdrop of his administration banning its use on federal devices last year.

TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance has long been accused by US lawmakers of being a propaganda and spy tool used by Beijing.

While the Republicans under former president Donald Trump first raised the calls to ban the app, the Democrats have also fiercely criticised its use, especially among young people.

TikTok's growing popularity

TikTok, which has over 150 million American users, has grown quite popular among teenagers. According to the Pew Research Centre, 67 per cent of 13 to 17-year-olds in the United States use TikTok, while 16 per cent of all adolescents use the app fairly daily. TikTok claims that the "vast majority" of its users are over the age of 18.

However, owing to Chinese cybersecurity laws that allow President Xi Jinping's government to access the company's data, the app has become the target of politicians and state authorities.

In May last year, Montana's Republican-dominated legislature became the first state in the US to pass a complete ban on the app. The state argued that the Chinese government could gain access to user information from TikTok whose parent company ByteDance is based out of Beijing.

However, in December a federal judge blocked the ban which was to kick into effect from January 1, 2024. In the verdict, District Judge Donald Molloy said the ban “oversteps state power and infringes on the Constitutional right of users and businesses".