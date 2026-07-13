Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Demographic Reversal: Why Japan's registered pets now outnumber children under 15

Demographic Reversal: Why Japan's registered pets now outnumber children under 15

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 16:35 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 16:36 IST
Demographic Reversal: Why Japan's registered pets now outnumber children under 15

A veterinarian groomer brushing a Yorkshire Terrier on a grooming table indoors. Photograph: (Credit: Pexels/Representative image)

Story highlights

Driven by record-low birthrates, Japan’s multi-billion-dollar infant care manufacturers are rapidly pivoting to the pet economy, re-engineering strollers, diapers, and baby carriers for "fur babies" as registered pets comfortably outnumber children under 15. 

In Japan, walking through a city park often reveals a striking demographic shift: baby strollers rolling down the paths, but instead of infants, they are carrying meticulously groomed Pomeranians or French Bulldogs dressed in seasonal designer outfits.

As Japan grapples with a historically low birthrate and a shrinking population, a new phenomenon has firmly taken root—the rise of the "multi-species family." Recent demographic and market data reveal that the country's population of registered pet dogs and cats has comfortably surpassed the number of human children under the age of 15. Faced with a shrinking domestic market for traditional infant care, Japanese manufacturers who built their empires on human babies are engineering an ingenious pivot: redesigning their product lines for "fur babies."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The pivot is born out of financial necessity, but the results are undeniably cute. Companies are finding that the exact engineering used to keep human babies safe and comfortable maps perfectly onto pampered pets.

The Infant Sling Overhaul: Lucky Industries, a legacy Japanese manufacturer famous for its innovative human baby carriers, recently launched Nu-i, a specialised line of ergonomic dog hip carriers. The design was heavily adapted alongside veterinarians to ensure optimal hip alignment for small dogs.

Also read: Germany vs Curacao: Meet the two zoo animals predicting the match result

Trending Stories

Premium Strollers: AirBuggy, a brand heavily praised for its high-end, smooth-riding infant strollers, has seen a massive surge in its specialised pet stroller lines, featuring shock-absorption frames for aging or pampered pups.

"Mannerware" Domination: Consumer goods giant Unicharm, known for its disposable baby diapers, has successfully scaled its Mannerware line—highly absorbent, adjustable diapers and training pads for cats and dogs. The pet segment now accounts for roughly 17% of the company's total sales, outperforming several human-centric lines in profit margins.

Also read: Decoding Japan’s soft power and cultural influence India, others tend to overlook

Sociologists note that intense urbanisation, demanding work hours, and the high cost of traditional child-rearing have led younger Japanese generations to look for companionship elsewhere. Pets offer unconditional affection without the societal pressures of modern parenthood.

Because owners treat these animals as true family members, the market has rapidly shifted toward premium, high-margin products. From gourmet pet food formulated for longevity to high-end clothing and luxury accessories, the Japanese pet care sector has reached an estimated valuation of over 880 billion yen ($5.4 billion). While the human baby market faces an uphill battle, the pet industry is proving to be a highly reliable, recession-proof economic engine.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics