Delhi’s coldest morning yet again: Temperature dips to 3.6C amid ‘very poor’ air quality

Delhi on Saturday (Jan 13) woke up to the chilliest morning of the season on the second consecutive day, with the mercury dipping to 3.6 degrees Celsius. This came as cold waves and thick fog conditions continued to batter the residents in the National Capital Region (NCR). The temperature in Delhi’s Lodhi Road area was recorded at 3.4C on Saturday morning, the lowest of this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier issued a red alert for northern states including Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for Saturday and an orange alert in the region for tomorrow (Sunday). The IMD added that thick fog conditions are expected to continue for the next 3-4 days.

"Dense to very dense fog at many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Moderate fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh. Cold day to severe cold day conditions at many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh," the weather department said.

VIDEO | A layer of dense fog covers parts of Delhi. Visuals from Akshardham.

"A blanket of dense fog engulfed most parts of Northern India, disrupting rail and air traffic in the entire region. Dense to very dense fog will continue in parts of northwest India during the next 3 days," it added.

Delhi: Several flight operations delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility amid fog

Earlier on Friday (Jan 12) too, Delhi witnessed dense fog, with visibility dropping to a staggering zero metres. Later in the day, Delhi witnessed cold wave conditions, even though the skies were clearer and the fog layer vanished.