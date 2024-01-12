Ayodhya's Ram Temple consecration to bring Diwali-like business for Delhi markets

Indian national capital Delhi is gearing up for extravagant celebrations akin to Diwali, the festival of lights marked to honour the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya. More than 100 major markets across the capital will be lit in lights to mark the historic inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The upcoming weeks are expected to generate business worth a staggering Rs 15 thousand crore ($18.1mn) in the national capital with the occasion set to unite diverse market associations across the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has announced special programs unfolding in over 100 retail and wholesale markets. The traders, however, have collectively decided not to display any banners or flags of political parties during the festivities.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration: How Delhi markets are gearing up?

Numerous activities are slated to unfold across different markets in Delhi. Kashmiri Gate will host an open-for-all feast, Kamla Nagar in northern Delhi near Delhi University's North Campus is adorned with garlands, and Khan Market is flying saffron flags.

Laxmi Nagar market in eastern Delhi is preparing for the recitation of Sunderkand, while Dariba Kalan will be illuminated with Diwali-like lighting.

City jewelers plan to offer discounts, and a Ram concert is on the schedule.

According to a report in the Times of India, in Bhagirath Palace, laddus will be distributed, and the gates will be beautifully decorated.

Naya Bazaar is gearing up with stunning lighting arrangements, and South Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar Market plans to illuminate 21 thousand lamps.

Saffron balloons and flags will also adorn South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market, where a Sundarkand path will be recited.

Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazaar are set to dazzle with special decorations, accompanied by a Shobha yatra.