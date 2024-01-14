Delhi school timing changed: Classes to resume on Monday; winter break extended in Noida

Delhi school timing changed: Schools are set to reopen on Monday (Jan 15) in India’s national capital amidst dense fog and cold wave conditions. However, taking into consideration the severity of the cold weather, the Delhi government has directed schools not to conduct any classes before 9:00 am and after 5:00 pm.

Delhi’s Education Department on Sunday also stated that all teaching and non-teaching staff must return to schools starting Monday.

“It is directed that all students of government, government-aided and recognised private schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). This includes nursery, KG and primary classes as well," the order stated.

Watch: India: Capital Delhi reels under 'severe' air pollution × "However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 am and have classes beyond 5 pm till further directions," it added.

Earlier, the winter break for Delhi schools lasted from January 1 to January 6; however, it was extended up to January 14 for classes from nursery to five.

Delhi’s brutal winter season shows no signs of relief

The decision comes even as Delhi continued to record its lowest temperature of the season on Sunday. The mercury dropped to 3.5C, bringing in dense fog causing visibility to fall to zero metres.

The winter season continues to inflict a double whammy on Delhi residents, with intense cold wave conditions on one hand, and the increasing pollution on the other. To combat air pollution, the Union Government on Sunday mandated the enforcement of anti-pollution measures classified under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect with immediate effect.

It means that a strict ban on construction and demolition activities has been implemented throughout the region.

When are schools opening in Gurugram and Noida?

Meanwhile, the winter break has been extended in neighbouring Noida, where authorities have directed to keep schools shut till January 16 (Tuesday) from class nursery to eight.

“In view of the dense fog and extreme cold, there will be a holiday till January 16 in the schools from class nursery to 8 the of all the boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB, UP Board and others), which runs under the Basic Education Department in the district. The entire school staff will remain working on January 16. The said order should be strictly followed,” Gautam Buddha Nagar district’s basic education officer, Rahul Panwar, was quoted as saying by media reports.

According to officials, schools in Gurugram were also scheduled to reopen on Monday (Jan 15).