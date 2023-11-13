'Courageous young man': Las Vegas teen succumbs to injuries days after being beaten by gang of 15 bullies

A teenage boy from Las Vegas died days after he was severely beaten by a group of bullies when he was trying to help a younger friend. The 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis was attacked by a mob of 15 young people when he tried to stand up for a young friend who was being robbed by them.

The attack took place on Nov 1 in the 1990 block of Searles Avenue near Rancho High School in Las Vegas. Jonathan was discovered by police at about 5:05 pm (local time) with his head bleeding profusely.

After the incident, the video showing the moment the fight broke out surfaced. In a conversation with 8NewsNow, Lewis said his son kept to himself. The young boy was living with his mother in Las Vegas when he died and was planning to move to Austin, Texas. JUST IN: Jonathan Lewis, a teenage boy who was beaten up by 15 students at a high school in Las Vegas, Nevada had died.



According to the boy's father, the brutal beating happened after 17 year old Jonathan Lewis stood up for one of his

The teenager’s father described the incident as a savage crime and said that his son has the “heart of a champion".

“Our son is a kind, loving, gentle young man who has the heart of a champion and the brightest loving energy that attracts people to him with love! He's an aspiring artist, a devoted big brother, and a fierce protector of loved ones!” Jonathan’s father, also named Jonathan Lewis, wrote on a GoFundMe set up for him.

Jonathan’s father further said that he was informed by his son’s girlfriend about the details of the incident. The younger friend, whom Jonathan tried to save from robbery, was being robbed by a group of 15. Upon facing resistance, they threw the younger boy into the trash can. This was when Jonathan intervened and tried to save him. "He was a courageous young man," said the father.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the incident, however, no arrests have been made.