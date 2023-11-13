WATCH | Man snatches mic from climate activist Greta Thunberg, disrupts speech over support for Palestine

Climate activist Greta Thunberg found herself in the middle of yet another controversy when her speech was disrupted briefly by a man. The incident took place during a climate protest in the Dutch capital Amsterdam.

While speaking at the climate protest, environmental activist Greta Thunberg reportedly talked about supporting Palestine, something she came under fire for earlier as well.

At the demonstration site, Thunberg asked a Palestinian and an Afghan woman to join her on stage and make a speech.

"The people have not been listening," Thunberg was heard saying at the rally when a man walked towards the climate activist, grabbed her mic and started speaking into it. 🚨 FOOTAGE: Climate activist Greta Thunberg is interrupted by a climate activist after expressing solidarity with Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/NTENTnVW0p — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 13, 2023 × Seemingly angry, he retorted that he was there for climate protests and not to give a political view.

Earlier controversies

A social media post by Thunberg on October 20 fanned another controversy when she backed Palestinians in the wake of Israel's air strikes on Gaza in response to Hamas assaults.

"Week 270. Today we are striking in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice, and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected," she wrote in the post.

In the days following her open support for Gazans, where she held a pro-Palestine poster that read 'Stand with Gaza,' Israel responded with sharp action.

Watch | A new twist to mystery of Nordstream blasts × Israel announced that it would chuck off all of her references from the Israeli textbooks included in the school curriculum.

The Israeli education ministry said that her stance on the Israel-Hamas war "disqualifies her from being an educational and moral role model, and she is no longer eligible to serve as an inspiration and educator for Israeli students.”

The ministry at the time added that Hamas is a "terrorist organisation" responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent Israelis, including children, women, and the elderly, and that "it has abducted over 200 people to Gaza."