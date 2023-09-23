Conspiracy theories flood internet claiming world will come to an end on Sept 23

A new conspiracy theory predicting the arrival of the doomsday has taken the internet by storm. According to these rumours, the world might come to an end on Saturday (Sept 23).

The basis of this theory: intuition.

Several netizens are convinced with this theory as they have realised that something bad or horrible happens on this day in most of the movies they watch.

Several users have shared their favourite theories on the internet, with instances from movies in which something tragic happens on Sept 23.

Absurd theories

A TikTok user @blackapplegallery369 had a weird reason to back up his prediction of doomsday.

He said the world will come to an end on Sept 23 as the numbers 9, 2 and 3 have appeared in several TV shows and movies.

He then listed the names of several movies in which something terrible happens on Sept 23.

Some said an asteroid could hit the earth on Sept 23, as shown in movies like Deep Impact and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, and in the famous TV show Big Bang Theory.

The internet is filled with numerous movies that have selected this specific date for significant events.

For instance, Sleepy Hollow introduced a new dimension on this day, The Number 23 depicted hell's arrival, and in Tomorrowland, disaster struck on September 23.

These are just a few examples, as the film Knowing portrayed the Earth's destruction by a solar flare, a character in Little Shop predicted a deadly threat for humans, and even a Taco Bell advertisement featured a truck escaping a concentration camp, all coincidentally on September 23.

It does appear quite peculiar that so many scriptwriters have chosen this date for calamitous events in their stories.