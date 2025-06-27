Surprise pregnancies aren't unusual. But a woman in China discovered she was pregnant only an hour before she gave birth. After experiencing stomach pain, she decided to visit a doctor, assuming it was because of overeating. However, she was shocked when she was told she was pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy soon after. The woman says she had not experienced the usual symptoms associated with pregnancy. She did miss her periods, but didn't think it to be a big deal since she says they were normally irregular.

The woman, identified as Li, lives in Ezhou, Hubei province. Jimu News reported that the incident unfolded on June 16. Li had lunch and started experiencing discomfort. She assumed it to be a result of overeating and decided to ride it out. However, when it failed to subside, she decided to ride her electric bike to the hospital alone in the afternoon at 2 pm.

The doctors ran an ultrasound, and by this time, her pain had increased. She also started having regular uterine contractions, and her amniotic fluid broke. Unaware of her pregnancy, Li was shocked by what was happening.

“When the doctors told me I was pregnant, I was completely perplexed," the publication reported her as saying. Meanwhile, the doctors roped in an obstetrics team. Li delivered a baby boy at 3:22 pm. Li was later transferred to a municipal health centre for further observation.

Li missed her periods, gained weight, but didn't think she was pregnant

Li admitted that she had missed her periods, although, since they had been irregular most of the time, she didn't take it seriously. Except this time, it turned out that she was pregnant. She had also gained weight, but never experienced any nausea or other pregnancy symptoms. "There was no morning sickness, which I had in my first pregnancy," she said. Li and her husband have a six-year-old son and hadn't planned to have any more children. She says they were sure about it and had been careful with contraceptives.

Li is thankful that the baby is healthy despite the fact that she continued to ride her electric bike for the entire duration of the surprise pregnancy. Her husband was in another city at the time, and returned after he was informed about the new member of his family.

