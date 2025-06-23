Pregnant Indian woman carried in a ‘Doli’ to ambulance due to lack of road, suffers seizure on the way

In a major reminder or rural health infrastructure gap, a pregnant woman was carried in a makeshift palanquin or ‘Doli’ to the ambulance due to lack of an access road to her village in western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The incident occurred in Thane district’s Shahapur area, which is 100 kms from India’s financial capital city Mumbai, highlighting critical gaps in health infrastructure in rural areas.

In a heart breaking journey now viral on social media, 21-year old woman identified as Sangita Mukane was transported in a Doli for a kilometre from her village to the nearest ambulance.

Villagers say this is not the first instance, but every third day they get to witness such a site and women in the neighbourhood have to go through the same ordeal when pregnant.

“She needed urgent medical assistance as she had gone into labour, but there is no way for ambulance to come in due to lack of access to our road. Despite repeated requests, authorities have failed to develop the necessary infrastructure,” said her husband Ravindra Mukane.

Due to the delay, she suffered a seizure before reaching the ambulance, after which she was rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, where doctors have said her condition is stable.

Maharashtra's rural infrastructure faces significant gaps, particularly in road connectivity and other essential services like irrigation, sanitation, and healthcare.

While the state has made strides in rural road development, a large portion of rural roads remain unsealed, impacting accessibility and mobility.