In an unexpected and untold chapter from JFK: Public, Private, Secret, bestselling author J.Randy Taraborrelli reveals an extraordinary liaison of a young flight attendant, Joan Lundberg, who got embroiled in a steamy affair with Former US President John F Kennedy, who was then married to Jackie and had a daughter, Caroline.

Joan 23-year-old and mother of two, was working as a cocktail waitress for Frontier Airlines, and JFK was a 39-year-old charismatic senator; both met at a jukebox in a Santa Monica dive bar. The connection clicked, both felt a strong attraction towards each other, and it blossomed into a meaningful relationship. JFK often found solace with her, far from the political pressure of Washington. It created a rare space for him to open up.

Over the years, both nurtured that relationship. JFK used to fly across the country to meet Joan, often covering all the expenses. Soon, in June 1958, Joan was pregnant.

“Joan would recall that her news about the baby was ‘like a knife to Jack’s heart,” reads the excerpt. “While it was a shock, Joan wrote that they shouldn’t have been so surprised: ‘I didn’t like wearing a diaphragm, and Jack wouldn’t wear a rubber. '"