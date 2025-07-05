Chinese TV host slammed for giving chicken drumsticks to boys. Here's why it is a problem

A popular TV host in China is facing backlash for openly favouring boys over girls. Zhu Dan, known for TV programmes like Do You Remember and The X Factor, admitted on camera during a show that “boys need more nutrition to grow" than girls. While cooking chicken soup on the variety show Wonderland, the 44-year-old categorically stated that the drumsticks should be given to the two boys, and the chicken wing should be served to the girl. Zhu is married to actor Zhou Yiwei and has a son and a daughter. Her statement on television has infuriated people across China where chicken drumsticks are considered a desirable cut of meat and are often only presented to someone one is leaning towards. Also Read: How Pop Mart’s Wang Ning became China’s 10th richest after global Labubu frenzy

Give the drumsticks to boys, Zhu said on TV

Zhu later openly admitted that she likes boys more than girls. While telling a show member to give the chicken drumsticks to the boys, Zhu said, "The two young men are still growing and need more nutrition to develop." She then stated that chicken wings should be given to another female guest, 21-year-old Ouyang Didi. Notably, the boys - Zhou Yiran and Dong Sicheng - were 25 and 28 years old. After witnessing the entire chicken soup saga, another participant on the show, actress Ning Jing, asked Zhu if she "particularly favoured boys". Zhu replied without hesitating, “A little”.

Zhu continued to flame the fire by saying more inappropriate things. She added that the reason why parents favour children of the opposite sex is because of “heterosexual attraction”. Also Read: Length of a man's fingers can reveal his sex drive. Shorter index finger means...

Zhu has angered people in China

The popular host said that this is why fathers prefer daughters and mothers prefer sons. In China, historically a male child has been preferred over females. While the thinking has changed in most parts of the country, in some regions it still remains a problem. This is the same in India, where the problem has led to banning sex identification of a child before birth. Zhu's words on national television have triggered anger and enraged people. People on social media slammed Zhu for saying such things.



A user wrote, “The most ridiculous thing is that she doesn’t even realise it’s inappropriate to say such things on a show. As a host who literally works with her mouth, shouldn’t she at least know what’s appropriate to say? I honestly don’t understand how she became a nationally famous host." Another said, "So she thinks that girls don’t need nutrition to grow up?" Zhu has responded to the criticism and issued a public apology on June 18. She said "had seen all criticisms and suggestions,” and thanked people for the feedback. She said she will try to "correct and grow". Zhu was earlier in the eye of a storm when she confused the names of several celebrities at a fashion show.