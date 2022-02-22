Chinese spyware can detect whether an employee is job hunting and about to resign

Chinese firms are reportedly using spyware to track how their employees have been hunting for jobs including when they are likely to resign.

The software is reportedly developed by a Shenzhen-based tech firm Sangfor Technologies.

The software can reportedly detect how much time a person has spent on a job site. The news created a storm on China's social media over privacy concerns as users circulated pictures claiming that the software can pick a worker's profile including the websites being browsed.

Also Read: Chinese spy agency playing active role to destabilise Nepal’s relations with other nations

Reports claim Sangfor had created a software to track employees' mobile browsing history as they locked into the company's Wi-Fi system. The software can also reportedly track how many resumes a person has submitted.

Sangfor Technologies was founded in 2000 and claims to provide cloud computing and network security solutions to worldwide customers. The company's website says its "global footprint" includes countries in Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa and it has more than 100,000 customers.

Also Read: Some people have seen too many James Bond films, China slams UK spy claim

Reports claim Sangfor's clients include China's Bytedance and e-commerce giant Alibaba. Sangfor had reportedly applied for a patent four years ago to calculate an employees' resignation risk by looking into their online activity.

According to China's new law implemented last year, companies need to inform their employees before monitoring their online activities.

(With inputs from Agencies)