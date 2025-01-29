In an exciting new experiment, Chinese scientists have successfully created a mouse with two fathers. This breakthrough could eventually lead to a future where gay men may be able to have biological children related to both parents.

The research, led by Zhi-kun Li at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, combined genetic material from two male mice to create embryos that did not involve any female DNA as reported by The Times.

This discovery is part of a growing effort around the world to explore ways of creating babies without the genetic contribution of a mother, though experts note that many challenges still remain.

How it was done

The team used a different approach compared to previous studies. They started by injecting sperm into an egg from which the DNA had been removed. The egg developed into a cluster of cells, but it only had half the genetic material needed for an embryo. To fix this, they used the CRISPR gene-editing tool to modify genes that usually come from the mother. This allowed the creation of embryos with genetic material from both a male and a female source.

Challenges

Although the team made a major step forward, creating mice with two fathers proved more difficult than their previous work with two mothers. Many of the male mice born were infertile, and over half of them either died early or didn’t grow properly. Scientists say these issues likely resulted from the genetic editing process, which can be unpredictable. Experts agree that while this work is a big achievement, it will take more time and research before it can be used for humans.