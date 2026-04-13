/China is building an even bigger dam than the one that slowed Earth's rotation

China shocked the world when news floated that its Three Gorges Dam was slowing down Earth's rotation. However, Beijing has now started construction on a hydropower project that could become the world’s largest hydropower. It is being built on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, Chinese state media confirmed, adding that this humongous project will surpass the capacity of the Three Gorges Dam. It is estimated to cost nearly 1.2 trillion yuan and could generate roughly 300 billion kilowatt hours of electricity each year, the highest-output hydropower facility in the world. The BBC reports that the site is located along a steep section of the river just before it enters India and transitions into the Brahmaputra. The project indicates that China wants to increase reliance on renewable energy; however, since the Yarlung Tsangpo is part of a transboundary river system, it has become a centre of attention for neighbouring countries.

How will the new China dam work?



According to the Daily Galaxy, a cascading series of power stations situated along a sharp river bend with a significant vertical drop is the highlight of the project. By taking advantage of this natural gradient, engineers can generate massive amounts of electricity without the need for a massive, single-wall dam on the scale of the Three Gorges. Construction will happen in three stages, although the timeline hasn't been revealed yet.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The geography of the Yarlung Tsangpo River makes it a tricky project. The river makes a steep turn around the Himalayas before entering India and Bangladesh as the Brahmaputra. India has flagged in the past that upstream water management decisions could affect downstream flow. However, China has said that the goal of the project is to generate electricity and not large-scale water diversion, adding that downstream flow won't be affected.

China dam project is located in a geologically sensitive area