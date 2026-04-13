/India rejects China’s attempt to give 'fictitious names' to places in Arunachal Pradesh

India on Sunday (April 13) firmly dismissed China’s move to assign what it called “fictitious names” to locations within Indian territory. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said such efforts hold no legitimacy. The MEA stressed that such claims would not alter the ground reality or India’s sovereignty over these regions. New Delhi also cautioned that these developments could harm ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations. The statement came amid reports that China has established a new county in its Xinjiang province. The region lies close to Arunachal Pradesh, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and the Afghanistan border, underscoring its strategic importance.

“India categorically rejects any mischievous attempts by the Chinese side to assign fictitious names to places which form part of the territory of India,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “Such attempts by China at introducing false claims and manufacturing baseless narratives cannot alter the undeniable reality that these places and territories… were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” the spokesperson added. “These actions by the Chinese side detract from ongoing efforts to stabilise and normalise India-China bilateral ties. China should refrain from actions that inject negativity into relations,” Jaiswal said.

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The newly formed county, named Cenling, is reportedly located near the Karakoram and the narrow Wakhan Corridor. Reports suggest the move is aimed at strengthening security and countering Uyghur separatist activity in the sensitive region.

China created new county in its sensitive Xinjiang province

China has created a new county in its sensitive Xinjiang province, near Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the Afghanistan border, in a move aimed at countering Uyghur separatist militancy and strengthening border security. The newly formed county, named Cenling, is located close to the Karakoram and the narrow Wakhan Corridor, underlining its strategic significance.

This development marks the third new county established by China in Xinjiang in just over a year, a region largely inhabited by Muslim Uyghurs and considered highly sensitive by Beijing. According to reports, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region government formally announced the creation of Cenling on March 26. However, key details regarding its administrative divisions and clearly defined boundaries have not yet been disclosed, raising questions about the full scope and intent of the move.