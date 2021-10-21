'Cannot stop': Woman admits eating dead husband's ashes daily

Love knows no boundaries, and a 26-year-old woman has proved this by admitting that she cannot stop herself from eating her husband’s ashes.

A 26-year-old woman from the UK lost her husband to an asthma attack. The two had been happily married since 2009. However, after losing her husband, Sean, to an asthma attack, Casie started carrying his husband’s ashes everywhere with her.

"I take my husband everywhere, to the grocery store, shopping, to the movies, out to eat, anywhere I go he goes," she said.

While that still seemed a tad normal to people, everyone was shocked when she revealed that it is not just her carrying the ashes, but she also licks it.

"I didn't want to wipe him off, that's my husband I didn't want to wipe him away so I just licked him off my fingers. And here I am today almost two months later and I can't stop, I'm eating my husband," Casie admitted.

Human ashes cannot be eaten like normal food, so Casie slowly nibbles on it by slowly wrapping the ashes around her finger and then licking it off her finger.

"I swirl around to get it caked on there good and then I just eat it," she said.

However, she also confessed that she does not like the taste of the ashes and that it tastes like

Her rotten eggs, sad and sandpaper. But, Casie says she has gotten used to it and has also started to like it now.

Although she is not a fan of the taste of the ashes, eating it gives her a sense of happiness and adrenaline rush, she says. "When I open up the urn I get a sense of happiness, it's like an adrenaline rush for me and the more I eat the more excited I get until I realise there's not a lot left," she said.

Her story was first featured in a show about strange addictions of people.