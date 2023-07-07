'Cannibal of Puebla': Mexican man eats wife's brains in tacos, uses skull as ashtray

A shocking crime in Mexico has led to the arrest of a man known as the "Cannibal of Puebla."

The 32-year-old suspect, identified as Alvaro, allegedly killed his wife while under the influence of a prohibited substance.

He is accused of dismembering her body, consuming parts of her brain in tacos, and using her shattered skull as an ashtray, reported the Mirror.

The horrific incident occurred on June 29, and Alvaro was apprehended at their home in Puebla on July 2. Authorities claim that he committed the crime under the orders of Santa Muerte (Our Lady of Holy Death) and the devil.

The victim's grieving family has demanded justice, while investigations continue into this disturbing case.

According to reports, Alvaro confessed to murdering his wife, Maria Montserrat Animas Montiel, before dismembering her body and placing the remains in plastic bags.

Some of the body parts were allegedly thrown into a nearby ravine, while others were kept inside their home. Shockingly, Alvaro admitted to consuming parts of his wife's brain in tacos and using her shattered skull as an ashtray.

Two days after the crime, he reportedly called one of his stepdaughters to confess.

Also read | Mexico: At least 27 killed in tragic bus accident in Oaxaca state Allegations of violence and harassment The victim's mother, Maria Alicia Montiel Serran, revealed that Alvaro subjected her daughter and the youngest two stepdaughters to violence and sexual harassment.

She described instances of voyeurism while they showered and lamented that her daughter often sided with Alvaro despite the abusive behaviour.

The family claims that Alvaro, a builder, struggled with substance abuse and displayed frequent violent tendencies towards his wife.

Also read | Biden's border control policy leaves migrants stranded at Mexico border Worship of Santa Muerte and black magic The couple frequently posted about their devotion to Santa Muerte on social media, and a black magic altar was reportedly found in their home by the police. Maria Alicia mentioned Alvaro's drug use, including cocaine, and expressed concerns about his mental state. She disclosed that her daughter had a tattoo of Santa Muerte, suggesting Alvaro's fascination with the occult.

The victim's family is still awaiting the opportunity to lay Maria Montserrat to rest as authorities continue their search for some of her remains. These remaining body parts need to undergo DNA testing for identification.

Maria Alicia passionately called for justice, urging that her daughter be buried with dignity and emphasising that no mother would want her child sent back in pieces. The Puebla Prosecutor's Office is actively investigating the case, aiming to uncover further details surrounding this gruesome crime.