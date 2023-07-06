ugc_banner

Mexico: At least 25 killed in tragic bus accident in Oaxaca state

Mexico City, Mexico Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:40 AM IST

Representative image of an earlier bus crash in Mexico Photograph:(Twitter)

Mexico bus accident: The state transport police also shared information via Twitter, stating that the ill-fated bus was en route from Mexico City to Yosondua, a municipality located in western Oaxaca. 

In a devastating incident in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico, a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a ravine on Wednesday, as per AFP news agency. Speaking on the condition of anonymity since he lacked authorisation to communicate with the media, a police officer told AFP on the phone, "The preliminary toll is 25 people dead and 17 seriously injured." 

According to the local news outlet Milenio, the death toll in the tragic bus accident stands at 25. The incident took place in the town of Magdalena Penasco, as confirmed by the governor of Oaxaca on Twitter, reported Reuters.

The state transport police also shared information via Twitter, stating that the ill-fated bus was en route from Mexico City to Yosondua, a municipality located in western Oaxaca.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident and the identities of the victims have yet to be disclosed.

