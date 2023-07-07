Biden's border control policy leaves migrants stranded at Mexico border

| Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

Trump's administration permitted border agents to send migrants back to Mexico without providing them an opportunity to seek asylum. Under the new Biden rule, migrants are now allowed to request asylum at the border, but they must wait in Mexico until they are given a slot on a government-introduced app that aims to reduce illegal crossing. If they do not use the app, they can face an accelerated deportation process, which can take place while they are detained. This rule's key loophole is that most of them do not have smartphones, leaving them stranded at the border.

Migrants camp at the border

According to officials from both the United States and Mexico, there are tens of thousands of individuals waiting in perilous Mexican border towns in hopes of securing a place on the app. Additionally, humanitarian organisations have raised concerns about the worsening sanitary conditions in migrant camps.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Mexican immigrants at the US border

Children in the camps are suffering from diarrhoea due to the water being contaminated.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Mexican immigrants at the US border

Although he aimed to make migration more lenient for Mexicans, the size of the camp has increased under the Biden administration compared to the years under Trump.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Mexican immigrants at the US border

Migrants who do not utilise the Customs and Border Protection app, known as CBP One, encounter a more challenging process to claim asylum if they have traveled through another country without seeking refuge there. Critics argue that this requirement closely resembles a policy implemented by the Trump administration, which was ultimately halted by the courts.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Mexican immigrants at the US border

Migrants claim that they are feeling paralysed, since they do not own any smart devices. Non-profit organisations have reported that they are running out of resources to help the camp.

(Photograph: Reuters )