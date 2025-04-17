Searching for a job took a disturbing turn for a Reddit user who was applying for a personal assistant role in Noida. The screenshots of the chat with the recruiter posted by her quickly went viral, raising concerns about women’s safety.

In a post titled, “Am I in the wrong for feeling creeped out over this?”, the user shared her experience, sharing a screenshot of the conversation on WhatsApp with a recruiter, who made inappropriate requests.

Recruiter’s inappropriate request

“Applied for a job in Noida in the role of a Personal Assistant. The pay is good but the person/recruiter is being extremely creepy. I'm pretty sure this isn't the industry norm,” the user said in her post.

In the chat, the applicant asked about the salary, “In-hand or CTC? Is there any room for negotiation?” However, the exchange took a disturbing turn when the recruiter asked, “If u don’t mind can u send one full pic?”

The candidate then declined, saying, “I do mind, yes. I can send you my other details like a passport pic etc. after I am given the offer letter.” To this, the recruiter responded with “Can u send Insta profile but show ur personality for PA profile.”

The user then asked while maintaining professionalism, “My Instagram profile is private. May I ask why is that relevant? If you want to schedule an interview, I would be more than glad to answer your questions over there.”

The woman added in her post, “Before this convo, he even asked me if I was married! This is so disheartening.”

Social media reacts

The post resulted in a wave of responses from users on the platforms, expressing outrage over the incident.

“Wtf that's disgusting. A woman can't even find a safe workplace here anymore,” wrote a user. Another said, “That's because they are looking for a different type of ‘PA’. Stay away from these creeps.”

“Stay strong. And don't be afraid to expose him on LinkedIn,” one user said.