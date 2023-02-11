Bots & Pots: In a first, Croatian restaurant offers one pot meals cooked by robotic chefs

Are you craving zucchini pasta or black risotto? Well, now you can order any of these from a Croatian restaurant where a robotic chef is able to prepare about 70 different one-pot meals.

The owners of BOTS&POTS Sci-Food bistro in Zagreb believe that it's the world's only restaurant where ready-to-eat meals are made by robotic cooks with no human involvement. Yes, you read this right, no human involvement, of course, other than loading the devices with fresh ingredients.

The robots add oil and seasoning according to the digital recipes made by a human chef.

Differentiating from other robotic restaurants, Hrvoje Bujas, the restaurant's owner said that other similar restaurants have robots who make hamburgers, and pizzas or serve and deliver them but no one makes one pot meal and that too from fresh food.

He added that it took seven years for Bujaz and his partners to turn this idea into reality and opened this restaurant last year after investing almost $1.07 million (one million euros).

He told Reuters, "it was indeed a challenge to make a ready-to-eat meal from fresh food in the shortest period of time as possible and as tasty as it can be."

He added that the five robot cookers can each produce four meals in 15 minutes and around 100 meals in an hour.

Explaining that the robot speeds up the cooking process and saves money at a time of staff shortages, he said "we're considering expanding our business model via franchise."

Customers agreed to the quality and services.

Lovro Petar, an 18-year-old, who came to celebrate said that the food is top quality and his food is clean.

(with inputs from agencies)