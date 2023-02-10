US: California woman conceived twice in a week, but how? Science has the answer

A woman from California has disclosed that she conceived two daughters within a span of five days five days. After an unfortunate miscarriage, the couple, Odalis and Antonio Martinez, from San Pablo, California, were overjoyed to find that they were expecting a baby girl in November 2020. However, to further amplify their delight, the 25-year-old learned at her initial scan that they were expecting not one, but two girls who were conceived within the same week and five days apart.

As per The Daily Mail UK, the unusual occurrence is known as "superfetation," and it happens when a first pregnancy is followed by a subsequent one. Days or weeks after the first pregnancy, superfetation may take place, leading to another pregnancy.

What is superfetation?

Superfetation is the term used to describe the simultaneous occurrence of two pregnancies. Days or weeks after the first ovum (egg) is implanted in the womb, a second ovum (egg) is fertilised by sperm. Given that they may be delivered on the same day and during the same labour, babies born through superfetation are frequently thought of as twins, according to Healthline.

The mother who spoke to The Daily Mail UK, said in a statement, “They’re technically not even identical but everyone thinks that they are. They definitely look a lot alike. Sometimes me and my husband, well more my husband, will get them mixed up with each other.”

Odalis holding Imelda, and Antonio, holding Lilo. Photo courtesy: Metro news

In the first half of 2020, Odalis and Antonio became pregnant. However, they learned they had miscarried in July 2020 during their 12-week checkup. The next month, she became pregnant when the couple decided to try again. She expressed her joy that the test was positive and that they were once again on their pregnant journey.