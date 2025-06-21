A major goof-up landed the British Airways crew in Italy at a shady motel in Milan. The pilots and crew had to put up at an "orgy hotel" after the outsourced travel desk made a blunder. The airline usually puts them up at a regular hotel, but this time, it was completely booked up. They were to stay at an alternative four-star hotel, but the agency confused the names. They reported the next day that all kinds of sleazy activities were going on in adjacent rooms the entire night, which didn't let them get proper rest. Many of them declared themselves unfit to fly the next day.

The agency was supposed to book the four-star Mo.om Hotel in Varese. Instead, they booked the Mo.om Motel, where rooms are rented by the hour for sexual activities, View From the Wing reported. The pilots and flight attendants had no choice but to spend the night there. They were horrified by everything they saw in the rooms and around them.

The rooms had bondage beds and sex swings. There were mirrors on the ceilings, bondage items like cages and leather harnesses and sex toys. One of the rooms even had a bathtub in the shape of a vagina.

The crew reported hearing strange noises from other rooms the entire night. There were “suspicious fluids” in several rooms, plus prostitution and drug dealing in the parking lot.

Due to a lack of rest, many of them said they couldn't fly the next morning. However, the airline did not report a delay due to the incident. Talking about the booking blunder, British Airways said, "A small number of crew were moved to unapproved hotel rooms due to availability issues with our usual provider, without our knowledge. We are urgently investigating to prevent a repeat."