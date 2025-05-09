Pakistan's Economic Affairs Division took to the social media platform X on Friday (May 9) and asked for "more loans" from its international partners, claiming the country has experienced "heavy loss" after India's Operation Sindoor. Later, the Pakistani government claimed that the X account was hacked, and they did not ask for any funds. This all happened within a few minutes on Friday morning. After this, the internet could not keep calm but roast Pakistan for begging for money after just two days of India's strike targeting nine terror sites in Pok and Pakistan. The country was also grilled for numerous grammatical mistakes in the post asking for money.
Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast. @WorldBank #IndiaPakistanWar #PakistanZindabad— Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan (@eadgop) May 9, 2025
'Bill bill Pakistan'
Check out the iarious response of people on X after the post and the claims taht the account was hacked.
https://t.co/zLTqIpqPLv pic.twitter.com/4rcYLLHJiS— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 9, 2025
Bill bill Pakistan.— Preet Batavia (@BataviaPreet) May 9, 2025
Pakistan became the first country which is asking loan to fight war— Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) May 9, 2025
Kam se kam bheekh chhup kar mang lete. 😂— Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) May 9, 2025
bheekh maangke ki bhi koi ladai ladta hai?— Puneet Sahani (@puneet_sahani) May 9, 2025
only she can help pic.twitter.com/BIfNHHBazy— खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) May 9, 2025
Bruh I checked twice if it's a parody account or official.— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 9, 2025
Guess it's official 🤣🤣
Pakistan after using up missiles that were already bought on loan pic.twitter.com/xHJG6iiMBz— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 9, 2025
Inflicted*— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 9, 2025
Bheekh se pehle ek Grammar ki kitaab khareedo.
There is a simple solution to this — Pakistan should become the 29th state of India and you don’t need any loans :)— Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) May 9, 2025
Be part of world’s 4th largest economy.
Haters will say it’s been hacked. 😂— Dr. Malvika (@MalvikaPhD) May 9, 2025
Only she can arrange funds now!😂 pic.twitter.com/JyCIZbfNe3— Harshit Garg (@harshitgarg9764) May 9, 2025