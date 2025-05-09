The Indian Army has released the first official video of destroying multiple Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control (Loc) on Friday (May 9). This came after the Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 8 and 9 May, 2025.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the Indian Army said in a post on the social media platform X.

"The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs,' the post added.

"Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force," the Army further said.

OPERATION SINDOOR



The Army did not confirm in which sector the video is from, but it signals that the Indian Army is giving an effective reply to the continuous ceasefire violations.



