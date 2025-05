Amid rising tensions, Pakistan targeted several places in the Jammu region with drones, triggering explosions and gunfire in Channi, followed by a blackout. Sirens were sounded in Akhnoor and across Jammu as Pak unleashed heavy artillery. A blackout was also enforced in Kishtwar as the situation escalated. Indian Army swiftly neutralized artillery & drone attacks across Udhampur, Jammu, Akhnoor, Pathankot, Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia.