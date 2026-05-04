/Bigfoot in Ohio? Residents report seeing 10 foot creature and 17-inch footprints

A small corner of Ohio has reported a surge in sightings of a creature that is only believed to exist in folklore - The Bigfoot. Residents in northeast Ohio claim that this beast is between 6 and 10 feet tall and completely covered in dark fur. The proof, they say, lies in the 17-inch footprints which could only belong to a creature that is at least 7-feet tall or may be even more. Bigfoot sightings have been in the news in this area of Ohio since March. Some people even believe that it is not a lone entity, but an entire family that seems to be roaming around. Anonymous witnesses say they have come across huge footprints between Akron and Youngstown in Portage County and even shared pictures, according to Fox 8. The sightings are being linked to the harsh winter. According to the outlet, the last time mass reports of sightings emerged from the area was in 1978, with a brutal winter that is seen as one of the worst in US history. The Cleveland Superbomb snowstorm followed, and the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes were terribly affected. Bigfoot sightings spiked soon after the weather started changing in northeast Ohio.

Bigfoot sightings in Ohio

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Notably, Ohio ranks fourth in Bigfoot sighting in the United States. Mike Miller, co-founder of the Ohio Nightstalkers Bigfoot Research Group, and considered an expert on the subject in the state, has got down to work following the reports. He believes the Sasquatch have moved closer to civilisation because the dual snowstorms in just a month flooded their habitat. This is precisely what happened in 1978. “It could be rearing young in that area, or it’s just, you know, you’re in their area, and they want you to go,” Miller said. He also has voice recordings of a creature howling, which, according to him, do not match the noise made by any known animal. “Some of those screams pegged higher than a baboon on the spectrograph," and Miller strongly believes that this is proof of something else lurking out there.

Jeremiah Byron, host of the Bigfoot Society podcast, who is assisting with the investigation, said that a pair of hikers reported seeing a beast that turned with its shoulders instead of its neck, another clue, according to Byron. “I know what I saw, but I don’t know what I saw," one of the hikers told him. Meanwhile, the absence of pictures in the age of modern tech means that Bigfoot once again remains restricted to lore.

