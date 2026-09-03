/Chilling biblical prophecy backs JD Vance's belief that Antichrist could already be walking among us

US Vice President JD Vance believes that the Antichrist could be walking among us right now, saying that, with everything that's happening in the world, it would not be a surprise. Vance was talking to Christian podcaster Bryce Crawford, where he also shared his views on the end of the world and whether AI is evil. The 42-year-old presented the assassination attempt on Donald Trump as an example as proof that a higher power exists, which saved him on that day.

“I think that there are, like, things about the world that make me feel, like, not shocked if the Antichrist was walking among us. But again, I try not to focus too much on it,” he said.

Who is Antichrist?

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Antichrist is a biblical figure who is seen as someone who will deceive humanity and act against everything that God stands for. This person denies the existence of Jesus and will try to steer people on the wrong path.

But the larger view is that he would be a person who will position himself as the world leader and demand that he be worshipped. He will rise towards the end times, turning the world into a chaotic place where no rules will exist. "While I wouldn’t be shocked if we are living in the end times, what I’m trying to focus on is doing as much of God’s work as possible right now, and if that leads to the end times, OK," Vance said.

Prediction about the rise of Antichrist



Could Vance be onto something? A prediction states that the "stage is set" for the rise of the Antichrist. Father Chad Ripperger, a Catholic priest, said on the Shawn Ryan Show earlier this year that when the world undergoes moral collapse, the Antichrist would emerge. "There's been an implosion where people just aren't following the laws of God and of the natural law in any sense of the term," he said. This, he believes, has been happening since the 1950s, and everything has been happening exactly as predicted by early Church leaders.

The Antichrist will be charming and use it to portray himself as the saviour of humanity. He will demand loyalty and steer people away from God just before the world ends. Satan will help him, and he will persecute the believers and punish those who do not follow him. This person will rule the world through economies, using a unified system to gain hold over the world.

Ripperger said that the changing economic system and digital technologies will be the major triggers for the rise of Antichrist. The prophecies also state that the world economy would one day be centralised, and the Antichrist would use it to his benefit. The priest's words sound scary since things are rapidly evolving in today's world, especially with the rise of Artificial Intelligence.

"Well, we're almost there, where they could literally just decide, look, unless you're going to sign off on certain things, you're not going to have access to the digital currency that we're going to enact worldwide," he said.

Vance links AI with Satan



Notably, JD Vance also talked about AI and said that some uses of the tool have a "really, really weird spiritual dark energy." He said that one of his friends was using AI for marriage counselling. Expressing shock over it, he said, "There’s no real human feedback. It sort of short-circuits that social part of our brain where we respond to other people’s wants and needs and just completely, like, I think that’s kind of satanic."

Vance and Ripperger are pretty much on the same page. Both believe end of times could be near, both link technology with Satan, and that it will all come together to facilitate the rise of Antichrist, a charming leader who will fool the world.

