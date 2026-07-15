/'Hey Trump...': Iran invokes prophets in Biblical message to US as war resumes

Iran attacked American bases and allied targets after the United States struck Iranian missile and radar sites along the Persian Gulf on Tuesday. One missile carried a Biblical message that mocked Trump and his claims that the war has left Tehran with barely any munitions and attack capabilities. It read, "If they claim to have destroyed all or most of Iran's military capability, yet they are still being slapped around by Iran, there are two reasons."

It further read, "First, they are lying; second, the prayers and blessings of the prophets Moses, Jesus, David and Solomon stand behind the monotheistic nation of Iran." A second sticker read, "Hey Trump, our God is the same God who carried the faith of Abraham forward for centuries — the God of Moses and Jesus."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The war in Iran has resumed following fresh strikes by both sides. Last week, Iran struck three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, and the US responded with two rounds of strikes. At the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump announced, "There's something wrong with them. They're cuckoo. As far as I'm concerned, it's over." Iranian state media reported that projectiles hit Iran's strategic Gulf island of Qeshm, located directly inside the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran War resumes

US Central Command struck more sites on Tuesday, hours before a naval blockade was to go into effect on the country's ports and coastline. Trump, meanwhile, reversed a plan to impose a 20 per cent security fee on commercial vessels using the Strait of Hormuz. The two countries had signed an MoU last month to bring an end to the hostilities.

However, things haven't been calm and have now blown up again. Hormuz is a crucial waterway which acts as the main point of transit for about a fifth of the world's oil. The war started on February 28 after which Iran imposed a blockade. Oil prices witnessed a sharp spike worldwide, with Brent Crude surpassing $100 per barrel at times.