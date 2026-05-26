/'User Id Authorization Failed': Self-proclaimed prophet attempts a miracle. Watch what happens next

A pastor in Nigeria tried to split the sea like Moses, but his endeavour took a turn when a massive wave came gushing towards him and he ran back to save his life, but ultimately got caught up in the swell. A video on social media shows the man holding a stick and wearing a white robe as his supporters surround him. The pastor also says something that is inaudible in the video and moves towards the sea. With his hands raised, he puts on a scene trying to enchant everyone around him. Of course, the sea would not split but it did mock him. A giant wave moves towards the man, scaring him instantly as he rushes to escape being washed into the ocean, but fails. Several men in Africa have been trying to enter the religious space by trying to woo people into becoming their followers, or by scaring them into believing that the end of the world is near.

Reacting to the viral video, netizens made fun of the man trying to mimic Moses, who parted the waters of the Yam Suph on God's command, according to the Bible. "Bro wanted to be moses ended up being pharoah," a person commented, as another added, "sea be like - User Id Authorization Failed." One comment read that his failure to part the sea could have ended even badly for him. "After this, the followers would have forcefully drowned him in the sea," the person wrote.

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African pastor and Rapture prophecy

Self-proclaimed prophets and pastors in Africa have been in the news lately for these stunts and doomsday warnings. In September 2025, the Rapture was prophesied by South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela, who said that Earth will meet its end on September 23. Rapture is an end-of-the-world event that a small number of largely evangelical Christians believe will happen. Lord Jesus would come to Earth and take the believers with him while the rest suffer from the "tribulations". Speaking on his YouTube channel, Joshua said that the rapture is "here upon us" and would happen with "such power" that the Earth would "shake". Soon, social media was filled with videos of people preparing for D-Day, some of whom sold all their belongings to "catch a flight to heaven".

