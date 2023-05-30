BGMI is back! Battlegrounds Mobile India server resumes to normal- Check its new amazing features

The free-to-play popular mobile game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is back now after an update. The BGMI server was expected to resume normal on Tuesday and has now become operational. The game was developed by Krafton and is PUBG Mobile game’s Indian adaptation, which was banned in India in 2020. It was banned on the grounds of sending data from Indian users to Tencent-owned China servers.

On July 2, 2020, BGMI officially replaced the original game and has since received over 100 million downloads. However, the BGMI servers were not operational as of May 27, 2023. Now, the much-awaited BGMI 2.5 update is operational and gamers are relieved. Hello BGMI fans!



Game will be live for IOS user at 11:30 ( IST ) , Thank you for the patience. Be ready! #IndiaKiHeartbeat #BGMI #IosLaunch pic.twitter.com/9spjdvE6GA — Battleground Mobile India (@BattleGames_Ind) May 29, 2023 × The massively popular game is now available for download for gamers in India on Google Play Store and Apple Store for both iOS and Android users. The game developer has introduced a new map, weapons, free outfits, and in-game events in the latest version. BGMI 2.5 new features India’s most popular game is back with amazing updates:

Nusa- a tropical thrill resort

Under new features, the new and smallest map, Nusa, which is a tropical resort island, is gaining the maximum attention. This map condenses the match into a speedy, eight-minute spectacle filled with zip lines, elevators and ATVs.

Classic map upgrades

The new version will give you a better experience with improved textures, like that of Livik waterfall and newly added supply shops in Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok.

Rebuilt features

An 'invite' option in Spawn Island, a sound visualisation function, and much more. It doesn't end here, CYCLE 4 SEASON11 showed exciting rewards like sunglasses, masks, parachutes and pink level full set resources.

Safeguarding user experience

BGMI 2.5 is now promoting a responsible gaming experience. One such amazing feature is that it capped play time to three hours for gamers less than 18 years and six hours for others. The feature of parental verification and spending limit for minors continues.

BGMI is a survival shooter game in which up to 100 players compete in a battle royale, a type of large-scale last-man-standing death match in which players compete to be the last one standing. Players can enter the match as individuals or as small groups of up to four.

