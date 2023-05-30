Internet praises Jane Fonda for throwing award certificate at director at Cannes

Jane Fonda had a moment with a Hollywood director at Cannes. The internet was all ablaze with praise for the actress as she flung an award certificate at director Justine Triet. Praising her for her “aiming skills”, the internet called her a “queen” among other things. For the unversed, Jane Fonda presented the Palme d'Or award to French director Justine Triet for her thriller Anatomy of the Fall but she forgot to take the certificate with her as she stepped down from the stage. What went down at the Cannes stage At first, Jane tried getting the director’s attention but when she failed, she flung the certificate at her when she was walking away. The scroll hit Justine Triet’s back of the head and it fell on the floor.

Jane, at the podium, reflected on the times when she first came to Cannes in 1963. "The last time I came (to the festival) was 1963, a lot of you weren't even born yet... There were no women directors competing at that time and it never occurred to us there was something wrong with that... We have progressed, but we have a long way to go. We have to celebrate change when it happens. This year is the first time there are seven women directors in competition," she said.

Also read: Johnny Depp breaks ankle, his band postpones upcoming tours Justine Triet wins top prize at Cannes Justine Triet is the third woman to win the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. In her speech, Triet said, "This year, our country has experienced a historic dispute... This dispute was denied and suppressed in a shocking manner, and this pattern of increasingly uninhibited dominating power is breaking out in several areas; obviously socially is where it is the most shocking, but we also see it in all spheres of society, and the cinema is no exception. The commodification of culture that the neo-liberal government is defending is breaking the French cultural exception. I dedicate this prize to all young female and male directors and to those who today are unable to make films. We see ourselves making room for them, this place that I took 15 years ago in a world that was a little less hostile which still considered it possible to make mistakes and start over.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.