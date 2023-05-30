Johnny Depp breaks ankle, his band postpones upcoming tours

Johnny Depp is hurting. The actor suffered a fracture recently and he will no longer be able to travel with his band Hollywood Vampires for their scheduled tours. After receiving a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival for his film, Jeanne du Barry, Johnny Depp is back in the news as he shared a message with his fans on no-show during the band’s upcoming concerts.

Johnny Depp suffering from fractured ankle On Instagram, Johnny Depp shared a status update. Explaining the situation, he wrote, “It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time.”

Johnny Depp, apart from being a celebrated actor, is also part of supergroup band, Hollywood Vampires. The other members of the band include Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. The band has now postponed all three US tour dates. They were slated to take place this coming week.

In his story, Johnny Depp added that he “is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

The concerts in Boston; Manchester, New Hampshire, and Bethel, New York will now take place on July 28, 29, and 30, respectively.

The group is slated to kick off its European tour next month. Johnny Depp was last seen at Cannes 2023 Johnny Depp appeared at Cannes 2023 for the screening of his film, Jeanne du Barry, his first movie since winning a high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. As people call it a comeback film, Depp objected and said, "I didn't go anywhere. I live about 45 minutes away from here, in fact. Maybe people stopped calling — out of whatever their fear was at the time — but I didn't go anywhere. I've been sitting around. 'Comeback' is almost like I'm going to come out and do a tap dance — dance my best and hope you approve. That's the notion. It's a bizarre mystery."

