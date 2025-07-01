/BEWARE! Do you wear THIS piece of clothing on aeroplanes? Expert warning says...

One particular type of clothing you should not wear on aeroplanes: Experts have warned American passengers against wearing outfits that restrict blood flow since they can trigger health issues as people remain seated for long hours on planes.
Passengers are being warned not to wear leggings or tight jeans on the plane because of the health hazards they pose. Leggings are often seen as comfortable clothing on long-haul flights. However, they aren't completely safe if you wear them on the plane. Experts point out the health risks posed by tight clothes on planes. Dr. Hugh Pabarue, a vein specialist with Metro Vein Centers, told the Huffington Post, that certain clothing affects blood circulation. People remain seated for long hours on planes, and if you do so wearing tight clothes, then there is a risk of developing thrombosis.
Pabarue said the clothes one wears while flying "can significantly impact our circulation," adding, "tight clothing is not recommended." "Wearing leggings and other restrictive garments such as skinny jeans that are too tight reduces blood’s ability to flow into and out of the legs."
He also warned about developing conditions like "compartment syndrome or meralgia paresthetica," that can cause "numbness, tingling, and severe leg pain."
Sitting for long hours can lead to blood pooling in the legs. This can trigger the risk of thrombosis, a serious leg condition where a blood clot forms in a deep vein of the leg. This can be aggravated by clothes that cling to the body, cutting off circulation. So, tight clothes are a no-no when flying on a plane. Senior stylist at PrettyLittleThing, Sophie O’Neill, told Express UK that the human body swells while flying. Denim is an incredibly tight material, and can make things worse.
Dr. Peter J. Pappas, a vascular surgeon with the Center for Vein Restoration, told The Mirror that instead of regular leggings, one can wear specialised legwear. This includes "medical-grade compression stockings" as they "prevent the swelling and provide pain relief to your calf muscles." These stockings apply a gentle pressure, boosting blood and lymphatic fluid to move upwards, preventing blood from pooling in the lower portions. The issue is also primarily with skinny jeans, so one can also opt for baggy jeans that aren't too tight on the waist or legs.