/BEWARE! Do you wear THIS piece of clothing on aeroplanes? Expert warning says...

Passengers are being warned not to wear leggings or tight jeans on the plane because of the health hazards they pose. Leggings are often seen as comfortable clothing on long-haul flights. However, they aren't completely safe if you wear them on the plane. Experts point out the health risks posed by tight clothes on planes. Dr. Hugh Pabarue, a vein specialist with Metro Vein Centers, told the Huffington Post, that certain clothing affects blood circulation. People remain seated for long hours on planes, and if you do so wearing tight clothes, then there is a risk of developing thrombosis.

Pabarue said the clothes one wears while flying "can significantly impact our circulation," adding, "tight clothing is not recommended." "Wearing leggings and other restrictive garments such as skinny jeans that are too tight reduces blood’s ability to flow into and out of the legs."

He also warned about developing conditions like "compartment syndrome or meralgia paresthetica," that can cause "numbness, tingling, and severe leg pain."

Sitting for long hours can lead to blood pooling in the legs. This can trigger the risk of thrombosis, a serious leg condition where a blood clot forms in a deep vein of the leg. This can be aggravated by clothes that cling to the body, cutting off circulation. So, tight clothes are a no-no when flying on a plane. Senior stylist at PrettyLittleThing, Sophie O’Neill, told Express UK that the human body swells while flying. Denim is an incredibly tight material, and can make things worse.

What to wear on aeroplanes?