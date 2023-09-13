'Beach towel revolt' sweeps Greece, locals reclaiming their beaches

A group of around 50 people gathered at Parikia beach on Paros Island, Greece, on 3 September, media reports said. They carried a massive sign reading "Reclaim the Beach," and one man used a loudspeaker to recite sections of the Greek constitution, speaking about how the beaches belonged to the country's citizens. This event marked a significant moment in the ongoing "beach towel revolt" campaign, which seeks to restore free access to beaches taken over by beach bars and businesses charging high prices for sun loungers and umbrellas.

Origins of the protests

The "beach towel revolt" began in May 2023 on Paros Island when residents concerned about environmental issues realised that free spots for swimming and sunbathing were dwindling. Beachside businesses are required to obtain licences from the Greek finance minister to set up loungers and umbrellas, with regular checks to prevent exceeding their designated space.

However, protesters claim that these checks are rarely conducted, resulting in a scarcity of free beach areas.

Spreading nationwide

The movement gained momentum, with the September 3 demonstration initiating a nationwide campaign. Multiple beach towel protests took place across different regions of Greece on the same day.

Demonstrations have since occurred on nearby islands such as Naxos and Crete, and as far as Rhodes, Aegina, and Attica (home to Athens). The choice of Paros Island, particularly its central village's main beach, holds special significance as a popular spot for locals.

The protests resonate with many Greeks who continue to face financial challenges stemming from a decade-old debt crisis.

Greece's tourism industry is its largest, with 15 million visitors in 2021, surpassing the total population. Media reports quoting critics argue that the tourism boom has lacked proper management, with local municipalities unable to control visitor flows.

Recent governments have promoted Greece as a sun and sea destination, facilitating foreign investment in tourism-related ventures, but oversight has been lacking, the reports said.

The protests have garnered attention, prompting authorities to inspect one of Paros's most affected beaches, which had been overrun by unauthorized sun loungers. Consequently, the beach is now free of such loungers. However, the situation remains unchanged on many other beaches.

Despite the end of the summer peak season, campaigners consider the September protests as just the beginning, as per media reports.