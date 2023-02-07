Bat, duck, and balloon among FIVE hidden items in this image. Can you find it all in 15 seconds or less?

Who is a genius? Psychology says that a genius person is one with extraordinary intellectual power. In simpler terms, being a genius means having the intellectual ability and creative productivity. But we can make it easier for this.

In this puzzle image, if you can find the five hidden things in 15 seconds or less, you will be considered a 'genius'. What say? Let's try...

The image, which surfaced on social media forums, asked users to find five hidden items, including creatures.

Those five items are bat, duck, butterfly, carrot, and balloon. You have to find all these in 15 seconds.

Here's the image:

Did you not find them within the given timeframe? No worries, spend another minute and look at the image very closely.

We will give a clue. The bat is not related to sports.

Check the image AGAIN

Even if you are not the so-called genius, you must know the answer. Let's start with our clue, the bat. The bat is near the girl's right hand.

Next is the carrot. It is blended with the tree and not visible in a cursory look. The leaves of the tree are forming the butterfly. The space between the dog's rear legs and hammer forms the image of a duck. While the balloon is on the top of the hat.

This image is not a game of perception, you just have to concentrate and look closely as the items may have blended well with the surroundings, but they are hiding in plain sight.

How much time did you take? Tell us honestly in the comments section.

