Which face looks happier? This optical illusion can reveal your personality. Are you brainy or creative?

A viral video on social media forums claims to test a person’s personality accurately, only if you answer it honestly. The video contains an optical illusion image, which appears different to different people. Optical illusions often play with people’s minds by tricking and deceiving them, but this particular image will tell a person her/his personality.

An image shared by a TikTok user @thesanzworld shows two mirror images, depicting a face with a raised eyebrow and a smile.

In the post, the TikTok user said, “This is a really fun, interesting personality test.” And asked to answer honestly, which face looks happier, the one on the left (Image 1), or the one on the right (Image 2).

To begin with, tell us which face looks happier? For that, take a closer look at the picture:

As per the post, if you think the left face looks happy, then you might be more on the logical side of things. As quoted by the UK-based media outlet The Sun, she says, “You have a very systematic and practical approach to life, your brain overrules your heart.”

On the other hand, if you think the right face looks happy, then you are probably a lot more laid back. This also means the person is intuitive, perceptive and reflective. You might have a very vivid imagination that can run away with you, you love expressing yourself in different creative ways.

Some theories have revealed that one hemisphere of the brain is dominant over the other half, which leads to different ways of thinking and personality traits in each individual.

It is said that a person with a dominant left hemisphere is more logical, analytical, and objective. On the other hand, a person with a dominant right hemisphere is more intuitive, thoughtful, and subjective.

