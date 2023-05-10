Autistic 11-year-old girl beats IQ scores of Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking

An autistic 11-year-old girl has completed her masters and will soon be receiving the degree. The prodigy belongs to Mexico City and has an impressive IQ of 162 — higher than the 160 of the greatest ever physicist of this generation, Stephen Hawking.

The genius child, Adhara Pérez Sánchez, has an IQ that beats Albert Einstein — whose IQ is estimated to be around 160.

Adhara finished her High School education at the very young age of seven. Mirror UK reports that the genius girl will soon be awarded a masters and is currently working with the Mexican Space Agency. She is helping the space agency promote space exploration among the younger generations.

Her disciplines for the masters are also nothing short of impressive. She did a degree in systems and industrial engineering with a specialisation in mathematics from the Technological University of Mexico. These technical credentials at a very young make her stand out from everyone else her age.

Despite the impressive IQ and equally impressive credentials, Adhara faced bullying because of a speech disability.

When she was three years old, Adhara was diagnosed with a developmental disability after her speech significantly regressed.

Her mother, Nayeli Sánchez, told Marie Claire Mexico that Adhara had to switch schools three times and her old classroom staff and classmates remained apathetic to her achievements.

"The teachers were not very empathetic, they told me that I wish she would finish an assignment - she began to exclude herself, she did not want to play with her classmates, she felt strange, different."

"She could be at school for a while but then she couldn't, she fell asleep, she didn't want to do things anymore," she said and continued, "She was very depressed, people did not have empathy, they made fun of her."

The 11-year-old is studying hard to be an astronaut and hopes to colonise Mars.

"I want to go to space and colonise Mars," she said. "If you don’t like where you are, imagine where you want to be. I see myself at NASA, so it’s worth a try."

What's more, last year the University of Arizona even offered the future space explorer a scholarship to study astrophysics. However, due to visa complications, she had to defer.

(With inputs from agencies)



