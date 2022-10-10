Australia: Two climate activists glue themselves to Picasso's painting

On Sunday (October 9), two climate activists with Extinction Rebellion in Melbourne have been arrested for glueing themselves to one of Picasso's paintings at the National Gallery of Victoria.

The organisation taking it to Twitter posted that the two activists glued themselves to the glass of "Picasso's Massacaare in Korea" standing alongside the banner that read "Climate Chaos=War and Famine," which showed the link between climate change and human suffering, CNN reported.

The two activists, one 49-year-old woman from New South Wales and one 59-year-old man from Melbourne were arrested after being removed from the painting around 2:00 pm.

As per the police, the protesters entered the gallery before the two activists glued themselves to the painting around 12:40 pm on Sunday.

The police further claimed to have done three arrests including of the two activists along with one elderly man as well.

The group, Extinction Rebellion claimed that no art was harmed in the instance.

Climate Change has been a matter of concern, especially this year, with frequent floods, heavy rainfall, heatwaves and drought.

Countries worldwide have been dealing with severe droughts such as France, and Spain along with some major floods in South Asia like Pakistan. India also witnessed a record-breaking heat wave this year.

Protests in Australia have been frequent. During campaigns to elect the new prime minister, climate change was one of the major agendas. The current Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese along with his administration has claimed to make further changes to control climate change.

(With inputs from agencies)

