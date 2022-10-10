Woman claims Apple Watch helped in detecting her pregnancy before clinical test

Reports of an apple watch saving someone’s life is not new. Over the years, there were several instances where the gadget was able to help people with its features which detect oxygen levels in the blood, heartbeat, and other major health parameters. However, in a first, a woman credited the Apple Watch for detecting her pregnancy in a post on the social media platform Reddit.

"Usually, my resting heart rate is about 57, and my heart rate has increased to 72," she posted.

In the post, he explained that her heartbeat was elevated for 15 days, and she struggled to find the reason behind it. She posted that her lifestyle was quite healthy, and she regularly went to the gym.

Following the irregularities in the heartbeat data, she took a COVID-19 test which came out negative. The woman said that she also took tests for fever and various other diseases but all of them showed nothing. Finally, she went online and decided to take a pregnancy test after some research.

"I read sometimes this happens with early pregnancy and sure enough, instantly, the test was positive."

She also went to a doctor who confirmed that she was indeed pregnant but did not show any conventional symptoms. As a result, she credited the Apple Watch for understanding the minute changes. She ended the post by saying that the heartbeat alerts should be monitored by the users.

A look at the process to control the heartbeat alerts in the Apple Watch -

Open the Health app on the iPhone.

Select the 'Browse' tab.

Select Cycle Tracking.

Tap on 'Options'.

Turn the heart rate data ON or OFF.