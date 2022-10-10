Ukrainian girl captures Kyiv missile explosions with phone camera - WATCH

Several cities in Ukraine were rocked by explosions on Monday as Russia launched its offensive in response to the attack on the Kerch bridge between Russia and Crimea. The attacks in Kyiv were caught on camera by a girl who was out on the streets, and she posted the video on social media.

The video was captured at the intersection of Volodymyrska and Shevchenko Streets in central Kyiv and it showed the girl explaining the situation in the city to someone through a video call.

According to BBC, Shevchenko University was visible behind her in the video.

The attacks continued for a very long time and according to a statement released by the Ukrainian military, around 75 missiles were launched by the Russian side with 40 out of them getting intercepted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised Russia for the damage caused by the strikes and said that Iranian missiles were used by the Russians to hit Kyiv, Dnipro, and Lviv.

"Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave the shelters." He also accused Russia of wanting to "wipe us from the face of the Earth".

A girl was recording a video message in #Kyiv and was hit by an explosive wave. pic.twitter.com/LJIX5iDmWK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 10, 2022 ×

Five people were killed in the strikes with several people getting injured.

"The enemy launched massive strikes on Kyiv. Most of the strikes hit the centre of the capital. At the moment, 12 people are reported injured. Five people died, " the national police service said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack on the bridge in Crimea “a terrorist act”.