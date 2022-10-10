Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates | Three loud blasts rock Kyiv: Report

(Representative image) A view shows a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 9, 2022. Photograph: Reuters
Russia-Ukraine conflict:
Three loud blasts were heard in central Kyiv early on Monday (October 10).
The explosions took place around 0815 local time (0515 GMT).
The last strikes in Kyiv took place on June 26.
WION brings you all the latest updates
Oct 10, 2022, 11:27 AM (IST)
A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of being responsible for an explosion on a Crimea bridge, three loud explosions were reported early on Monday in central Kyiv, according to AFP correspondents there.
Air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital more than an hour before the explosions, which occurred at approximately 08:15 local time (05:15 GMT).