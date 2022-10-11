US, Germany promise to rush air defence systems to Ukraine as Russia pounds missiles

In the aftermath of an explosion that damaged the bridge linking Russia and Crimea, the former has mounted aggressive missile attacks on Ukraine. Consequently, allies US and Germany have stepped up and promised to rush air defence systems to Kyiv's rescue.

Reportedly, US President Joe Biden on Monday talked to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and pledged to continue providing support, including advanced air defence systems.

Zelensky took to Telegram after the conversation and informed that 'air defence systems' remained priority number one.

"Had a productive conversation with US President Joe Biden. The main topic of discussion was air defense. Currently, this is the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation. America's leadership with the G7's tough stance and with support for our UN GA resolution is very important for Ukraine," he wrote on his social media feed.

Productive conversation with @POTUS. Air defense is currently the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation.

Meanwhile, Germany also said it will make do on its promise of providing air defence systems which have the capability to defend entire cities.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock took to Twitter and informed that the government was rushing the defence systems.

"Residents of Kyiv in fear of death in the morning traffic. An impact crater next to a playground. It is vile & unjustifiable that Putin is firing rockets at cities and civilians. We are doing everything we can to quickly reinforce Ukraine's air defences," tweeted Baerbock.

Berlin is expected to send its Iris-T system which has a shield range spanning a height of 20 kilometres and a breadth of 40 kilometres.

As reported by WION, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already threatened more 'severe' attacks on Ukraine. Putin issued the warning in televised comments addressed to his security council.

"Let there be no doubt," Putin said, "if attempts at terrorist attacks continue, the response from Russia will be severe."

Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday were the first major military response from Russia after the explosion on the Kerch bridge.

(With inputs from agencies)

