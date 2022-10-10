US President Biden condemns ‘the utter brutality of Putin’s illegal war’

President Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir V. Putin's missile strikes throughout Ukraine on Monday, saying they had no military use and once more illustrated "the complete cruelty of Mr. Putin's illegitimate war on the Ukrainian people."

In reaction to the attacks, Biden made no new announcements regarding the United States or its partners. Biden reiterated his commitment to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia in a written statement released by the White House.

“These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Biden said.

Also read | Russia-Ukraine war live updates | Putin warns of more 'severe' attacks as Russian missiles pound Ukraine

The leaders of the Group of 7 nations—the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom—will meet virtually on Tuesday, and the American president is anticipated to be present. According to a European Union official, the group will talk about the missile attacks and the most recent developments in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: