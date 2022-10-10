Russian strike hits German embassy in Kyiv: Reports

Russian airstrikes hit German embassy in Kyiv on Monday, said German media outlet Bild. However, the building was not in use since the war erupted. As per Euro News, the visa office of the German embassy received damage.

Sergej Sumlenny, a Russia-born journalist now based in Berlin, tweeted about the attack.

"The building where the the visa office of the German embassy in Kyiv was located was hit by Russians today. Any reaction of @Bundeskanzler @ABaerbock @BMVg_Bundeswehr ? Maybe some Leopards can be sent to check the situation on the ground?" read the tweet.

The building where the the visa office of the German embassy in Kyiv was located was hit by Russians today. Any reaction of @Bundeskanzler @ABaerbock @BMVg_Bundeswehr ? Maybe some Leopards can be sent to check the situation on the ground? pic.twitter.com/hU2wVWrK87 — Sergej Sumlenny (@sumlenny) October 10, 2022 ×

The incident has taken place shortly after Germany condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Germany has been a strong backer of Ukraine and has been a prominent voice within the European Union which has imposed economic sanctions on Russia in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Early on Monday, Russia carried out missile attacks across Ukraine. The bombardment was an apparent retaliation of explosion on a key Crimea bridge which saw it getting damaged.

The biggest wave of strikes across Ukraine in months killed at least five people in Kyiv and came hours ahead of a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin's security council.

