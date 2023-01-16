Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Top Deals on Smartphones, Wearables, Smart TVs, bank offers, discounts

The Amazon Great Republic Day began on 15 January and will go through 20 January, 2023. Large discounts and deals are available across a variety of product categories during this Amazon sale. On TVs and other major household equipment like refrigerators, washing machines, etc., you get up to 60% off. SBI bank card members can get an extra 10% off their purchases in addition to the reduced pricing. Additionally, exchange incentives and no-cost EMI are available to make your purchases more affordable. Amazon is back with a tonne of sales and discounts on a variety of products, including gadgets, TVs, laptops and cellphones. For Prime members, the Amazon Great Republic Day discount is now available. Purchasers will also receive bank offers. A 10% immediate discount is available to SBI bank card users on SBI credit cards and credit EMIs. Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit cards, Amazon Pay Later, and a few other debit & credit cards are also eligible for this offer.

Best Deals on Smartphones

On Amazon, the iPhone 13 is on sale for Rs 59,999. The cost has decreased from Rs. 65,900. To further sweeten the bargains, consumers may earn up to Rs 18,000 in return of their previous phones. Holders of SBI bank cards are eligible for a 10% immediate cashback offer on their smartphones. On Amazon Great Republic Day, the mid-range OnePlus 10R phone is being offered for Rs. 29,999. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, built on a 5nm platform and specifically tailored for the OnePlus 10R, powers the device. On Amazon, the cost of iQOO Neo 6, yet another potent mid-ranger, has decreased. Currently, the price of the smartphone on Amazon is Rs 27,999. SBI card holders can immediately receive a 10% discount on the Neo 6. Additionally, customers may exchange their old phones for up to Rs 18,000 in exchange.

Best deals on wearables

It's crucial to record your exercises if you're a fitness fanatic or someone who has just begun working out. Fitness bands and smartwatches can help with this. These gadgets track your exercises and activities in addition to detecting your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The most recent wristwatch from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, provides a high-end experience. The price of the smartwatch has been reduced from its initial price of 48,999 to 39,999. For iPhone owners searching for a smartwatch without spending a lot of money, the Apple Watch SE is the ideal choice. The watch is now on sale for 26,400, a reduction from the initial cost of 33,900. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a tough and reliable smartwatch. It was originally listed at 21,999, but is now only available for 14,999.

Best deals on Smart TV

A strong processor on Sony Smart Google TV provides an experience that is enhanced for details. It produces powerful low-end sound that is excellent for music, sports, and movies. The Smart TV costs only Rs. 53,490. A dramatic surround sound and immersive viewing experience are provided by the LG 48-inch OLED TV. It is offered at Rs. 67, 490. The price of the OnePlus 50-inch Y series 4K UHD Smart TV is merely Rs. 28,499, while the Samsung 55-inch The Frame Series QLED TV is just Rs. 78,990.