'Aliens' mystery deepens after police fit surveillance cameras to track UFO claim

Social media went abuzz over reports of so-called 'aliens' as it was claimed that a family in the United States saw 10-foot aliens in their backyard. The family's home is in Las Vegas, Nevada and there have been several claims of mysterious encounters in that particular area.

On April 30, two Las Vegas residents claimed that they saw an object falling from the sky. After that, some mysterious figures allegedly emerged from the dark.

In the aftermath, police have begun surveillance by installing high-tech cameras outside the home of the residents.

Doug Poppa, who is a former police officer, has been following the story of the mysterious object falling from the sky.

A report by Daily Mail mentioned that it was surprising for Poppa that the Las Vegas Metro Police Department actually placed surveillance cameras outside.

The media outlet mentioned that Poppa interviewed the family who made the call. They told him that the cops installed the camera to "protect" them from UFO fanatics.

It is being reported that Poppa, who is a podcaster, remained unsure about the whole incident, but he also stated that the family is somewhat credible.

Taking to his Twitter, Poppa wrote: "THE VIDEO CAMERA SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM WITH THE WIRELESS TRANSMISSION LINK THAT I RECORDED AT THE HOME ON MAY 19, MUST HAVE BEEN A MIRAGE OR A FIGMENT OF MY IMAGINATION IF THE LAS VEGAS METRO POLICE ARE TO BE BELIEVED."

"NICE INSTALL TASS (TECHNICAL AND SURVEILLANCE SQUAD)," he added. THE VIDEO CAMERA SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM WITH THE WIRELESS TRANSMISSION LINK THAT I RECORDED AT THE HOME ON MAY 19, MUST HAVE BEEN A MIRAGE OR A FIGMENT OF MY IMAGINATION IF THE LAS VEGAS METRO POLICE ARE TO BE BELEIVED. NICE INSTALL TASS (TECHNICAL AND SURVEILLANCE SQUAD). pic.twitter.com/4wgZV6uhNJ — Doug Poppa (@dougpoppa1) June 13, 2023 × Las Vegas UFO mystery: Police put up surveillance cameras at house where ‘aliens landed’https://t.co/YcGTGy7EgD — Doug Poppa (@dougpoppa1) June 14, 2023 × Also read: Aliens likely to communicate through newly discovered supernova, claim scientists What exactly happened? Local TV channel 8 News Now reported that a Vegas officer's camera picked up the object at about 11:50pm (local time) after a resident reported something "100 per cent not human" on their property.

In an audio obtained by the TV channel, the homeowner was heard telling police: "There's like an eight-foot person beside it and another one is inside us [sic] and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there."

Watch: Is America hiding Alien technology? × Poppa told New York Post: "The mother told me they came out there and put up the cameras, supposedly to protect the family from people coming to bother them about the UFO."

"But I can tell you right now. Cops don’t come out and put up expensive video equipment like that — and they certainly wouldn’t for someone calling in a report about a UFO," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE