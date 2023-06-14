Alien connection of Vatican? Pentagon whistleblower says Church involved in first-ever UFO crash

Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch, in some more baffling claims, said that the Vatican was fully aware of non-human intelligence's existence and that it assisted the United States in retrieving a UFO, which was downed and was in possession of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini when the Second World War was at its end.

36-year-old Grusch has served in the Air Force for 14 years and is a decorated Afghanistan combat officer who had earlier worked with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

His role is to work as the representative of NRO when dealing with the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. The task force was established specifically to investigate the UFOs.

ALSO READ | Aliens likely to communicate through newly discovered supernova, claim scientists First-ever UFO crash Making some shocking revelations, Grusch stated that a top-secret UFO retrieval programme was run by the United States for decades and added that the 'Vatican was involved' in the first-ever crash of a UFO, as per media reports.

Grusch stated that the UFO's first recovery took place in Magenta, Italy in 1933. He added that the UFO was in possession of Italian dictator Mussolini's government until 1944-1945 when America was tipped off about it by Pope Pius XII.

He added that the UFO was partially intact and was kept at a secure airbase until it was retrieved by the US after the fascist Italian regime's collapse.

"1933 was the first recovery in Europe, in Magenta, Italy. They recovered a partially intact vehicle, and the Italian government moved it to a secure airbase in Italy until around 1944-1945. The Pope back-channelled that, and told the Americans what the Italians had and we ended up scooping it," Grusch said.

While clarifying whether the Catholic Church knew about the 'non-human' existence on earth, Grusch said, "Certainly". He said that his claims must be believed because "I have the credentials, and I was an intelligence officer."

He stated that UFO sightings were widely known during Mussolini's dictatorship in Italy.

WATCH | Gravitas Plus: Is America hiding Alien technology? Aliens on earth, have killed humans, says whistleblower He added that the 'non-human' intelligence present on earth has acted with malevolence and has even killed some humans.

"I think the logical fallacy there is because they're advanced, they're kind. We'll never really understand their full intent and that's because we're not them. But I think what appears to be malevolent activity has happened. That's based on nuclear site probing activities and witness testimony. I was briefed by a few individuals on the programme that there were malevolent events like that," he said while answering if aliens have killed humans.

"At the very least, I saw substantive evidence that white-collar crime was committed...unfortunately. I've heard some really un-American things I don't want to repeat right now. There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the US populace which is extremely unethical and immoral. We are most definitely not alone," he added.

