Alien art or earthly stunt? Mysterious Toblerone-shaped monolith appears in Wales, baffling locals

On a hill in Wales, United Kingdom, the appearance of a mysterious towering Toblerone-shaped steel monolith has baffled locals, leaving scratching their heads. Standing tall at 10 feet (3.05 metres), this peculiar structure has locals in the Hay-on-Wye region wondering if aliens are behind it or if it's just another artistic stunt.

Conspiracy theories galore

The finding sparked chatter on social media, with some speculating that these monoliths were extraterrestrial in origin, while others believed they were clever, elaborate art installations.

Richard Haynes, who stumbled upon the latest monolith while out for a run, initially thought it might be some kind of "scientific media research thing".

"I went off towards Hay Bluff towards where the trig point is and I looked over to my right. I thought it looked a bit bizarre and might be a scientific media research thing collecting rainwater," he said.

However, upon closer inspection, he realized it was too strange and tall for that.

"But then realised it was way too tall and strange for that. Then I went up to it and it was about 10-foot-tall at least and triangular, definitely stainless steel. It was hollow and I imagine pretty light. Light enough for two people to carry it up and plant it in the ground," said Richard, who runs the route often and has not seen the monolith before.

A tale known

Similar monolith sightings have occurred across the UK and the US, with a flurry of reports in 2020. Places like Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight and the Merry Maidens stone circle in Cornwall became hotspots for TikTokers and Instagrammers hoping to catch the viral wave.

One monolith reportedly boldly declared, "Not Banksy," adding to the mystery.

As per Wales Online, despite their whimsical appearance, these monoliths have faced criticism for their environmental impact. These monoliths appear and disappear after a few days, adding to their mystique.